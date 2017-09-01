Allston Christmas: ‘It’s 48 Hours Of Complete Chaos’

BOSTON (CBS) — It may be months away from December 25, but some neighborhoods in Boston are holding a re-gifting festival of their own.

Friday was a popular move-in date for college students also known as Allston Christmas.

The large lease turnover means “free stuff, which is awesome,” according to grad student Alissa Varlamova.

“We got a coffee table, literally at 2 a.m. it was fantastic,” she said.

Those who are new to the neighborhood are greeted by furniture, mattresses, and other odds and ends propped by the curb as free giveaways.

“There’s this gap between the 31st and the 1st, it is just people trying to move in and move out simultaneously,” explained Boston University student Chandler Hennig.

“It’s 48 hours of complete chaos.”

Boston Public Works officials said that the normal trash day schedule is in place, though. Since Friday, they have issued more than 2,000 fines.

City inspectors were walking around offering help to renters.

“If you have any questions about your landlord or their property condition, call 311,” they said.