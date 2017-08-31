HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Rare Yellow Lobster Joins New England Aquarium’s ‘Rainbow’ Collection

Filed Under: Lobster, New England Aquarium

BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Aquarium, home to a colorful assortment of unusual lobsters, has unveiled another shade.

Patriot Seafoods of Salem donated a rare yellow lobster to the aquarium. Caught by lobsterman Bill Porter of Marblehead, yellow lobsters are an estimated 1-in-30 million find in the wild.

yellow lobster Rare Yellow Lobster Joins New England Aquariums Rainbow Collection

The rare yellow lobster (Image credit: New England Aquarium)

“This pale yellow joins other oddly colored lobsters including a blue, orange, calico, and the Aquarium’s Halloween lobster, which is orange on one side and black on the other,” the aquarium said.

The collection of colorful crustaceans was displayed in a spoked array pattern Thursday for photographers.

lobster rainbow Rare Yellow Lobster Joins New England Aquariums Rainbow Collection

The aquarium’s lobster “rainbow” (Image credit: New England Aquarium)

The aquarium says it had to face all the lobsters outward so they wouldn’t antagonize each other.

The yellow lobster will be on display in about a month after it undergoes a quarantine.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch