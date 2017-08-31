Rare Yellow Lobster Joins New England Aquarium’s ‘Rainbow’ Collection

BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Aquarium, home to a colorful assortment of unusual lobsters, has unveiled another shade.
Patriot Seafoods of Salem donated a rare yellow lobster to the aquarium. Caught by lobsterman Bill Porter of Marblehead, yellow lobsters are an estimated 1-in-30 million find in the wild.
“This pale yellow joins other oddly colored lobsters including a blue, orange, calico, and the Aquarium’s Halloween lobster, which is orange on one side and black on the other,” the aquarium said.
The collection of colorful crustaceans was displayed in a spoked array pattern Thursday for photographers.
The aquarium says it had to face all the lobsters outward so they wouldn’t antagonize each other.
The yellow lobster will be on display in about a month after it undergoes a quarantine.