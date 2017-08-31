WBZ-TV & Patriots Renew Programming Partnership Through 2022

BOSTON (CBS) – WBZ-TV announced Thursday that the station has renewed their exclusive programming rights agreement with the New England Patriots and Kraft Sports Productions to broadcast all preseason games and postseason programming as well as Patriots All Access, Patriots GameDay and 5th Quarter. The multi-year renewal extends the exclusive partnership through the 2022 season.

“We are thrilled to once again be the exclusive programming partner for the five-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots,” said Mark Lund, President and GM of WBZ-TV. “The Patriots preseason games this August have garnered more viewers than the average regular season audiences for the Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins combined. The New England Patriots success has been unparalleled on the field and in our community. We are extremely proud to continue our invaluable partnership with the Patriots and Kraft Sports Productions in providing fans the most comprehensive coverage of New England’s favorite sports team.”

“WBZ has been a tremendous broadcast partner for the Patriots for the past 10 years,” said Patriots Vice President of Sales Murray Kohl. “Their coverage of the team, both on and off the field, and their features on our players have brought Patriots fans closer to the team for the past decade. We are happy to extend our relationship through the 2022 season and look forward to their Patriots coverage for years to come.”

Emmy-Award winning Patriots All Access gives fans a behind-the-scenes pass to the sidelines and locker room along with in-depth stories on Patriots players and personnel. Hosted by WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton, the show features a weekly sit-down with Coach Bill Belichick and the popular Belestrator segment where the coach breaks down upcoming opponents. Patriots All Access airs on WBZ-TV on Fridays 7:00-8:00pm with an encore showing on my TV38 (WSBK-TV) on Sundays 9:00- 10:00am.

Patriots GameDay is a live, half-hour pregame show hosted by WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton. Former Patriots Scott Zolak and Christian Fauria, WBZ-TV sports reporters Dan Roche and Levan Reid and ESPNBoston.com reporter Mike Reiss give a lively review of the week’s events and a look at how the Pats stack up against the day’s competition. Patriots GameDay airs on WBZ-TV on Sundays 11:30am-12:00pm.

5th Quarter is a Boston market tradition for post-game interviews and commentary from Coach Bill Belichick, Quarterback Tom Brady and key game players. WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton and WBZ-TV reporters Dan Roche and Levan Reid are joined by Former Patriots Scott Zolak and Christian Fauria and ESPNBoston.com’s Mike Reiss to provide colorful commentary. 5th Quarter shows air on either WBZ-TV or myTV38 (WSBK-TV) after each Patriots game – preseason, regular season and postseason.