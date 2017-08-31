Summer Of Savings: Affordable Labor Day Weekend Activities

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s summer’s last hurrah, but there is plenty to do and see during the Labor Day weekend in New England.

Many of the options are affordable, or free.

Lawn on D is hosting a free party all weekend long.

The green space by the Convention Center in South Boston will host face painting, magic, movies and more.

While admission is free, vendors will be selling their wares.

The family can also enjoy some good vibes at the Riverfront Music Festival in Newburyport.

It runs September 2 from 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Waterfront Park.

The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is offering free admission on Labor Day starting at 11 a.m.

Entry is first come, first serve and due to space limits you will want to be prepared to wait in line.

The U.S.S. Constitution Museum has family fun planned with “All Hands To Mischief” September 2-4.

You can learn what sailors did for fun aboard Old Ironsides during the War of 1812.

Gloucester is hosting the annual Schooner Festival.

Running form September 1-3 there is a block party, fireworks, parade and a schooner race.

Discount cards also give you ways to save like the Boston CityPASS.

You can get entrance to four top attractions over a nine-day period, while saving up to 45 percent on regular admission.