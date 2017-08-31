HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Massachusetts Red Cross Volunteers Prepare To Aid Houston’s Hurricane Victims

Filed Under: Disaster Assistance, Hurricane Harvey, Red Cross

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Massachusetts Red Cross volunteers are training in Cambridge for hurricane relief work in Texas.

These people are ready to become Red Cross volunteers, something that can disrupt their lives at a moment’s notice.

red cross volunteer training Massachusetts Red Cross Volunteers Prepare To Aid Houstons Hurricane Victims

Volunteers for Red Cross training. (WBZ-TV)

“I’ve been wanting to do this for while since Katrina when that happened, but I was stuck at home with kids and job couldn’t get away,” one trainee said.

They’re going through training, learning how to work in shelters that thousands of flood victims are temporarily calling home.

“We may get people who are here illegally. We don’t care,” the trainer said.

“No weapons; we don’t let any weapons into a shelter. Here in Massachusetts, that’s not a problem. Down in Texas, they carry guns,” he said.

Once deployed to Texas, they will work 12-hour shifts, seven days on, one day off.

“I believe in giving back to the community. America is a first world country. It’s up to us as Americans to be a role model for other nations,” another volunteer said.

Jack Kavanagh showed a pack that volunteers take with them.

supply backpack Massachusetts Red Cross Volunteers Prepare To Aid Houstons Hurricane Victims

Backpack Red Cross volunteers carry with supplies. (WBZ-TV)

Kavanagh’s pack had first aid items, like bandages, gauze, and first-aid tape. There are also flashlights and extra socks.

Kavanagh has a hat that covered by pins. The pins are from some of the 33 other deployments he’s been on with the Red Cross.

kavanaghs hat Massachusetts Red Cross Volunteers Prepare To Aid Houstons Hurricane Victims

Kavanagh’s hat covered with pins. (WBZ-TV)

“This was Hurricane Matthew last year. This was the Tennessee fires this year. This one is British Columbia,” Kavanagh said.

These volunteers are all eager to get going, but they have to finish their training first.

They could be deployed as soon as a week from now.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch