Patriots Fans Festive During Preseason Finale At Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO (CBS) – It’s onto the regular season for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots wrapped up their preseason Thursday night at Gillette Stadium against the New York Giants, and fans were in the spirit even though the game had no impact on the standings.

“It’s preseason. Next Thursday is when it counts so have to look at it that way. It was fun it was a great time,” said Peg Bailey, who attended the game.

“I’m glad to be here and I love being a Patriots fan,” added Kathy Sheehan.

The Patriots fell to the Giants during their annual preseason game, but there was plenty of excitement as New England mounted a comeback to take the lead before losing on a field goal as time expired.

Not everyone at Gillette Stadium was rooting for the Patriots.

“Regular season it always gets a little rocky but I feel like we might do well this year,” said Giants fan Coleen Larkin.

One thing that is a big deal is the tailgating set up and menu going into the regular season.

Billy Burrows from Billerica plans his menu a month in advance. He hasn’t missed a game in 22 years.

“We’re in New England we eat large. You know what I mean it all about the comradery and food,” Burrows.

Brian L’Italien and his little guy Bryce are hoping to make it to the 22-year mark someday like their tailgating neighbors. Thursday night was game one for the 7-year-old and his dad.

“Big football guy right here huge Brady, Gronk and Edelman fan so he couldn’t wait to get here,” L’Italien.

Win or lose, these diehard fans were at Gillette to have fun and can wait for the regular season to start winning.

“Having a good time enjoying the friends it’s all about friends,” Dan Venuto.