NightSide – Did Harvey Coverage Go Too Far?

BOSTON (CBS) – Over the last few days, we’ve seen intense media coverage of the ongoing storm rescue efforts in Texas. But one interview with a mother who had just arrived at a shelter seemed to show that not everyone appreciates having reporters on the ground while the situation is still so tumultuous. Do you think news media has gone overboard with storm coverage? Should reporters be trying to interview people who have just lost their homes? Is it important to portray how dire the situation is, or could the same message be delivered without bothering those who are going through an incredibly difficult time?