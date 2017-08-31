HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Michelle Carter’s Lawyers Appeal Her Conviction

Filed Under: Conrad Roy, Michelle Carter, teen texting suicide case

TAUNTON (CBS) — Lawyers for the woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter for convincing her boyfriend to kill himself filed a notice to appeal in Bristol County Juvenile Court Wednesday.

A juvenile court judge found in June that Michelle Carter’s text to Roy telling him to “get back in” the truck persuaded her boyfriend Conrad Roy to take his own life.

Carter, 20, was tried in juvenile court because she was 17 at the time she had the message exchange with Roy.

carter4 Michelle Carters Lawyers Appeal Her Conviction

Michelle Carter after the guilty verdict at her trial, June 16, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Carter’s lawyers said at the sentencing in August that they would appeal her 15-month  jail sentence and the five years of probation.

Carter was granted a stay in serving her sentence while the appeals process works its way through the courts.

carter2 Michelle Carters Lawyers Appeal Her Conviction

Michelle Carter at her sentencing hearing on August 3, 2017 (WBZ-TV)

While Carter waits for the appeals to be exhausted, she is not to leave the state of Massachusetts, has to report to a probation officer, and can have no contact with Conrad Roy’s family except for contact necessary during any civil litigation.

Conrad Roy’s mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Michelle Carter.

