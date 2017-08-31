Marshfield Teen ‘Heartbroken’ Over Disappearance Of School Supply Donations

MARSHFIELD (CBS) — A Marshfield teenager is in shock over the fact that a school-supply-filled bin disappeared from the front of his house.

Fourteen-year-old Ben Cammarata just wanted to lend a helping hand – after seeing the overwhelming show of support for hurricane victims in Texas.

He says the storm was a game changer for him.

“That opened my eyes to global and local issues and I just wanted to help out some kids,” Cammarata said.

He set up a bin in his front yard with signs asking for school supply donations to help South Shore kids in need. The Marshfield teen was devastated when a bin filled with back-to-school items – disappeared.

“I didn’t believe it at first, but then I went down and saw it was gone. It’s pretty low if someone stole it,” he said.

He collected several backpacks filled with all types of school supplies. You name it: binders, notebooks, pens, paper – all of it went missing. Ben’s mother, Naomi, is trying to make sense of it all.

“I was very upset for him. He worked really hard to make the labels and to get the bins for it,” Naomi said.

It’s hard to tell whether the items were stolen or accidentally taken away with the trash. But in the spirit of giving – the community came together in a big way.

“There are a lot of generous people. Church people, neighbors – they offered to help to replenish the supplies,” She said.

The Marshfield Police Department is also making donations to refill those empty bins.