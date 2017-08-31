Report: Jacoby Brissett To Start Against Giants In Final Preseason Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Jacoby Brissett has a big opportunity in front of him on Thursday night. He will get a chance to show how much he’s progressed for a full 60 minutes.

Brissett will get the start on Thursday night against the Giants in the Patriots’ fourth preseason game, according to multiple reports. Brissett, a third-round pick out of North Carolina State, is entering his second year in the NFL firmly at third on the Patriots depth chart.

Unexpectedly thrust into the starting role for the Patriots after Jimmy Garoppolo went down in Week 2, when Tom Brady was serving his four-game suspension, Brissett performed admirably with limited responsibility under center. He went 11-for-19 with 103 passing yards, added eight rushes for 48 yards and a touchdown, and avoided turning the ball over.

He went 17-for-27 with 205 passing yards in Week 4 against the Bills, but the Patriots lost 16-0 and Brady took over from there.

Brissett’s top targets on Thursday night will likely be receivers and tight ends who are on the fringe of the Patriots’ final 53-man roster, players who are on the list of Who To Watch during the game. Be on the lookout for connections between Brissett and receivers Austin Carr & Devin Lucien, as well as tight ends Jacob Hollister and James O’Shaughnessy.

Though Brissett himself could also be on the bubble of the Patriots’ deep roster, the Patriots could also decide to hold onto him for added security at the QB position for the near future.