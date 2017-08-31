Fantasy Football Draft Advice From Dave Richard

BOSTON (CBS) — If your fantasy football draft is rapidly approaching and you’ve yet to do your homework, fear not. Dave Richard is here to help.

The fantasy football expert joined Toucher & Rich on Thursday, the morning of the final day of preseason across the NFL, to help provide some tips to anyone strategizing the big draft.

Tip No. 1: Draft a running back relatively early.

“I like to get one early. I think the position dies pretty quickly, especially compared to everything else,” Richard said. “Try to get one running back with your first three picks, two running backs with your first four picks, and three running backs with your first six picks. I don’t think you can go wrong this way.”

Some specifics:

Richard likes Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt and believes he’ll have a great opportunity.

For value tight ends: Eric Ebron (though he makes Richard a bit nervous) and Evan Engram.

Beware: Ameer Abdullah won’t get a lot of touchdowns. Richard is down on Abdullah as a No. 1 back, believes he could be average as a No. 2 back but is more a fit as a third running back.

Regarding the ongoing Ezekiel Elliott suspension situation, it’s hard to properly predict but Richard said the NFL might be motivated to lower the six-game suspension instead of going to court. If the suspension is dropped to three games, Richard said he’s still a first-round pick.

Something to watch: Running back Doug Martin when he returns from his suspension, which ends after Week 3.

Listen to the whole discussion from Toucher & Rich in the audio player above! And follow Dave on Twitter @DaveRichard.