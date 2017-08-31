HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Mass. Company Recalls 32,000 Pounds Of Chicken Sausage

Filed Under: Lynn, Recall

LYNN (CBS) – A Massachusetts company is recalling more than 32,000 pounds of cooked chicken sausage due to misbranding and unlabeled allergens.

Demakes Enterprises of Lynn is recalling “Thin ‘n Trim Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage Buffalo Style” with use by dates between May 27, 2017 and Dec. 6, 2017. The recalled items have establishment number P-8891 on them.

chicken sausage recall Mass. Company Recalls 32,000 Pounds Of Chicken Sausage

The recalled chicken sausage (Image credit: USDA)

The USDA says the product contains undeclared milk. It was shipped to stores in Massachusetts and other states across the country.

See Full Recall Info

So far, no adverse health effects have been reported. The USDA urges anyone who bought the sausage to throw it away or return it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch