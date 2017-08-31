Mass. Company Recalls 32,000 Pounds Of Chicken Sausage

LYNN (CBS) – A Massachusetts company is recalling more than 32,000 pounds of cooked chicken sausage due to misbranding and unlabeled allergens.
Demakes Enterprises of Lynn is recalling “Thin ‘n Trim Fully Cooked Chicken Sausage Buffalo Style” with use by dates between May 27, 2017 and Dec. 6, 2017. The recalled items have establishment number P-8891 on them.
The USDA says the product contains undeclared milk. It was shipped to stores in Massachusetts and other states across the country.
So far, no adverse health effects have been reported. The USDA urges anyone who bought the sausage to throw it away or return it.