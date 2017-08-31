Charlestown Girls Raise Nearly $500 For Harvey Victims With Lemonade Stand

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) — When eight-year-old Abigail DeRoeve saw what the people in Houston were going through in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, she knew she had to do something.

“Because of the flood we wanted to do a lemonade stand,” she told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens. “So my dad said you can do a lemonade stand for this.”

8 year old Abigail DeRoeve and 3 friends in #Charlestown raised nearly $500 with a 3-hour long lemonade stand. #HoustonFlood pic.twitter.com/X7keU8GA1V — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) August 31, 2017

Abby and three of her friends set up their stand on the sidewalk near the Bunker Hill Monument.

In three hours, they raised $478.85.

They took that money to BJ’s, where they bought supplies for the victims of Hurricane Harvey–diapers, toys, and non-perishable food.

Then, the girls took those goods to City Hall, where donation bins were set up for the city’s Help For Houston drive.

When asked why she organized the lemonade stand, little Abby said, “What if that happened to me and I had nothing? They have nothing.”