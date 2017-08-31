WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Charlestown Girls Raise Nearly $500 For Harvey Victims With Lemonade Stand

By Carl Stevens
Filed Under: Boston, Carl Stevens, Charlestown, City Hall, Help For Houston, Hurricane Harvey

CHARLESTOWN (CBS) — When eight-year-old Abigail DeRoeve saw what the people in Houston were going through in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, she knew she had to do something.

“Because of the flood we wanted to do a lemonade stand,” she told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens. “So my dad said you can do a lemonade stand for this.”

Abby and three of her friends set up their stand on the sidewalk near the Bunker Hill Monument.

In three hours, they raised $478.85.

They took that money to BJ’s, where they bought supplies for the victims of Hurricane Harvey–diapers, toys, and non-perishable food.

lemonade store Charlestown Girls Raise Nearly $500 For Harvey Victims With Lemonade Stand

Abby and her friends bought supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims at BJ’s. (Carl Stevens/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

Then, the girls took those goods to City Hall, where donation bins were set up for the city’s Help For Houston drive.

When asked why she organized the lemonade stand, little Abby said, “What if that happened to me and I had nothing? They have nothing.”

 

