Baby Products Subject Of Separate Recalls

BOSTON (CBS) — Two products made for babies are being recalled for safety reasons.

Hallmark is recalling the “Itty Bittys Plush Stacking Toys” because the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the toys pose a choking problem.

Itty-Bitty Stacking Toy. (Photo credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The federal agency says the detachable bows and hats on the Walt Disney figures can come loose and be swallowed by the children playing with them.

The CPSC says consumers who bought the toys should return them to the store for a refund.

And the Greenblenz Company is recalling bottles of Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle and Dish Soap sold with the Dr. Brown’s bottle brush because of reports that the soap is contaminated by bacteria.

Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle and Dish Soap. (Photo credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recall involves the clear, plastic, 16-ounce bottle with a pump and a 4-ounce clear squeeze bottle. The bottles have a label on the front that says “Dr. Brown’s Natural Bottle and Dish Soap,” and “100% plant-based ingredients.”

The federal agency says people who bought the soap should stop using it immediately and contact the company to find out how to exchange the bottles for a replacement.

The number to call is 877-962-2525 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday. Or you can contact the company online at www.drbrownsbaby.com.  Click on the “Recall Information” for more information.

