‘All Are Welcome’ Signs In Groton Causes Controversy

GROTON (CBS) — The “All Are Welcome” sign in Groton is not welcome by everyone in the town.

Some residents are wondering it is a thinly-veiled response to President Trump.

There are eight stones with the welcome phrase engraved on them around the town’s border.

Town Manager Mark Haddad said they were “just to show that Groton is a welcoming community and that was the whole initiative behind it.”

The Board of Selectman in Groton came up with the idea and it was approved in a town meeting back in the Spring.

Not everyone in town agrees.

“I think in this day and age, that it carries a political message,” said Jack Saball of Groton.

He believes the people of the town were not able to provide enough input regarding the stones. For the Fall town meeting, he filed a citizen’s petition.

“It should say ‘Welcome to Groton,’ something very simple,” he said. “I think it should be neutral, but still be welcoming.”

Jack Petropoulos is on the Board of Selectman, he said he thought the sign would bring people together in a time of division.

“It is not an anti-Trump piece. Period. It’s not an anti-Trump thing, it is addressing a lot of the conversations that have happened,” said Petropoulos.

“They want to take away the ‘all are’ and just say welcome to Groton and I’m just a little concerned what it means when you take ‘all’ out of a sentence like that.”

A final decision will be made at the town meeting on October 23.