Wednesday’s Child: 14-Year-Old Francisco

Francisco is a fourteen-year-boy of Latino descent who speaks English and Spanish. Those who know Francisco say he is fun and full of life. Francisco is a teenager who has a good sense of humor and enjoys making others laugh. He is compassionate and loves to ask questions. Francisco is also active, creative and likes to travel. He enjoys to hang out at the park, playing basketball and trying new things. Francisco is very helpful and enjoys helping others. Francisco is a bright child who performs at grade level.

Legally freed for adoption, Francisco would do well in a two parent family or with a single male parent, with older children or without children. His new family would need to provide him with love, stability and a safe environment in which he can grow to his fullest potential. The family will also need to understand that it will take time for Francisco to build trust and to feel safe. Francisco will need to maintain contact with his siblings who reside in Florida.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-54-ADOPT (617-542-3678) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.

