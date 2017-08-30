HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

North Middlesex High Student Arrested For Threat On First Day Of School

TOWNSEND (CBS) – A student is under arrest for allegedly making a threat on the first day of classes at the new North Middlesex Regional High School.

Sanjay Daley, 18, of Pepperell, was arraigned Wednesday at Ayer District Court on a felony threat charge.

Pepperell police said they were told Tuesday night that a student at the school, later identified as Daley, posted a message on Instagram “indicating he planned to harm others at the high school during their first day back.”

The police report shows the Instagram post was of an AR-15 style rifle with the caption “getting ready for school.”

Officers went to Daley’s home and arrested him. He spent the night at the Pepperell Police Department.

townsend school threat ctsy lowell sun North Middlesex High Student Arrested For Threat On First Day Of School

Police watched as students passed through metal detectors at North Middlesex Regional High School Wednesday. (Photo credit: Lowell Sun)

As a precaution, additional police officers were stationed at the brand new complex in Townsend Wednesday.

Students had to wait in line and pass through metal detectors as they arrived for the first day of the new school year.

townsend school threat 3 ctsy lowell sun North Middlesex High Student Arrested For Threat On First Day Of School

Students wait in line at North Middlesex Regional High School Wednesday. (Photo credit: Lowell Sun)

“The safety of students, faculty and staff is our number one priority,” Pepperell Police Chief Scott said in a statement. “We’re pleased to report that the controlled entry went well and that there is no danger to the community.”

Daley is due back in court September 22.   He was ordered to stay away from North Middlesex High School and remain at home under house arrest.

