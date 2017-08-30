NightSide – The Latest on Harvey

BOSTON (CBS) – Though the storm causing havoc in Texas has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, the rain has continued to pound the area and flooding is expected to get even worse. Harvey has already broken the record for rainfall from a single tropical storm to ever hit the U.S. mainland, and more rain is still expected. Tonight, Dan talks with University of Georgia Professor John Knox and Pete Finocchio, a research associate with the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, about how Harvey turned into such a devastating storm.