HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

NightSide – The Latest on Harvey

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Though the storm causing havoc in Texas has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm, the rain has continued to pound the area and flooding is expected to get even worse. Harvey has already broken the record for rainfall from a single tropical storm to ever hit the U.S. mainland, and more rain is still expected. Tonight, Dan talks with University of Georgia Professor John Knox and Pete Finocchio, a research associate with the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, about how Harvey turned into such a devastating storm.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch