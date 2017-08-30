NightSide – California Proposes Jail Time For Misusing Gender Pronouns

BOSTON (CBS) – Transgender rights have become a rallying cry for those on the left. But have the social justice warriors gone so far down the rabbit hole that they are honestly willing to criminalize speech to protect these “rights”? A new bill that has already passed the California State Senate would make it a crime to not use a person’s preferred name or gender pronouns, punishable by a one thousand dollar fine and up to a year in prison. Right now, the law would only apply to nursing homes and intermediate care facilities, and the offender would have to “willfully and repeatedly” refuse to use the name or pronouns requested by the patient or resident. But is criminalizing speech on any level a slippery slope? Political pundit and U.S. Army Ranger Robin Biro talks with Dan about why he supports this legislation.