BOSTON (CBS) – Boston has a rich history, both on and off the airwaves. Tonight, Donna Halper and Paul Yovino join Dan in the NightSide studio to take a walk down memory lane and talk about the legacy and tradition of Boston radio. Whether you’ve been listening to radio in the Boston area for a month or fifty years, you won’t want to miss this fun and nostalgic discussion of the city’s radio broadcast heritage!