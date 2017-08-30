Newton Cab Company Closing, Citing Competition From Ride-Hailing Apps

NEWTON (CBS) – Newton Yellow Cab, which has served Boston’s western suburbs since the 1960s, is closing its doors for good on Wednesday.

The once-thriving business says it just couldn’t compete with the ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft.

Kathi Peters started driving for the company in 1975 and has been dispatching since 1995.

Between the colleges and residents on the go, Peters says things were busy 24-7 until 5-6 years ago when Uber came along.

Newton Yellow cab doesn’t even have a computer, let alone an app, so the phone doesn’t ring much these days.

“He’s very stuck in the 60s. It worked for a long, long time,” Peters said of the business’ owner.

Peters added that the regulations and cost of medallions imposed on cab companies but not ride-hailing companies doomed business more than a lack of technology.