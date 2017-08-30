WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
Joe Haden Reportedly Signs With Pittsburgh Steelers

BOSTON (CBS) — It didn’t take long for Joe Haden to find a new home.

Just hours after the two-time Pro Bowl corner was cut by the Cleveland Browns, he’s reportedly agreed to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haden goes from a team expected to finish at the bottom of the NFL to one that will likely be competing for the second seed in the AFC.

And he’s getting paid handsomely to do so:

Haden, 28, joins a Pittsburgh defense that is changing its approach this season in hopes of finally solving the powerful New England offense. While injuries have hampered him over the last two seasons, he gives Pittsburgh a solid option to play across from second-year corner Artie Burns.

If Haden is ready for the Steelers 2017 opener, his first game with Pittsburgh will be against the Browns in Cleveland.

The Patriots will visit the Steelers in Week 15.

