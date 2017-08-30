NH State Rep: I’ll Get Full Body Wax If Fundraising Goal For Harvey Victims Is Met

KEENE, New Hampshire (CBS) — The flooding disaster in the wake of Hurricane Harvey has inspired many people to give money, clothing, and other supplies–and one New Hampshire state representative is offering his body hair to help.

State Rep. Joseph Stallcop was moved by the images coming out of Houston in the last few days.

He decided to start a crowdfunding site with the goal of raising $50,000 for the Red Cross by Halloween.

Started a fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts through the @RedCross PLEASE give what you can to help the devastation https://t.co/11uuTJM253 — Rep. Joseph Stallcop (@JosephStallcop) August 26, 2017

But when his page only raised $100 in its first three days, he decided to add a little more “motivation”–if the money is raised, he says he will get a full body wax.

“If you are able to help me get this money to the Red Cross, I promise in costume–and recording, so you can actually witness this travesty–to get a full-body wax,” Stallcop said in a YouTube video.

The Libertarian legislator and Keene State University student said he’s a big fan of Rocky Horror Picture Show, and dresses up for its performances every Halloween. He said that, if the goal is reached, he will get the wax in his Rocky Horror costume.

Stallcop said his eyebrows, as well as the hair on top of his head, will remain off limits.

