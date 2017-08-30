HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

NH State Rep: I’ll Get Full Body Wax If Fundraising Goal For Harvey Victims Is Met

Filed Under: Bernice Corpuz, Hurricane Harvey, Joseph Stallcop, Keene, New Hampshire, Red Cross

KEENE, New Hampshire (CBS) — The flooding disaster in the wake of Hurricane Harvey has inspired many people to give money, clothing, and other supplies–and one New Hampshire state representative is offering his body hair to help.

stallcop NH State Rep: Ill Get Full Body Wax If Fundraising Goal For Harvey Victims Is Met

NH State Rep. Joseph Stallcop. (Facebook/Joseph Stallcop)

State Rep. Joseph Stallcop was moved by the images coming out of Houston in the last few days.

More: Harvey Flooding Disaster: How You Can Help

He decided to start a crowdfunding site with the goal of raising $50,000 for the Red Cross by Halloween.

But when his page only raised $100 in its first three days, he decided to add a little more “motivation”–if the money is raised, he says he will get a full body wax.

“If you are able to help me get this money to the Red Cross, I promise in costume–and recording, so you can actually witness this travesty–to get a full-body wax,” Stallcop said in a YouTube video.

The Libertarian legislator and Keene State University student said he’s a big fan of Rocky Horror Picture Show, and dresses up for its performances every Halloween. He said that, if the goal is reached, he will get the wax in his Rocky Horror costume.

Stallcop said his eyebrows, as well as the hair on top of his head, will remain off limits.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Bernice Corpuz reports

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch