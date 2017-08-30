WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

HealthWatch: A New Gene Therapy For Leukemia; A Study On Carbohydrates

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under: Cancer Research, Dr. Mallika Marshall, HealthWatch, Leukemia

BOSTON (CBS) — It is a new frontier in medicine.

A so-called “living drug” that is providing new hope for some kids with cancer.

The FDA has just approved CAR-T cell therapy that genetically engineers a patient’s own blood cells to seek and destroy leukemia.

It is designed to treat children and young adults with ALL, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, that hasn’t responded to conventional therapies.

Researchers found that a single infusion sent about 80% of hard-to-treat cases into remission.

The drug, developed by Novartis and the University of Pennsylvania, is the first type of gene therapy to hit the U.S. market.

It is unclear how long the effects last or whether it can be a true cure for ALL, but the drug is providing some hope for the 15% of patients with ALL who relapse and have a bleak prognosis.

The drug is custom made for each patient making it very expensive at about $475,000.

__________________________________________________________________________

wheat gluten bread grains 2 istockphoto dl HealthWatch: A New Gene Therapy For Leukemia; A Study On Carbohydrates

(Photo: iStockphoto)

Eating a lot of carbs could kill you, according to a new study which found that people who eat high quantities of carbohydrates have a nearly 30% higher risk of dying than those on a low-carb diet.

The study also found that people on a high-fat diet have a 23% lower chance of dying compared to those who eat less fat.

Surprisingly, not only did unsaturated fats provide some mortality benefit, but so did saturated fats, like butter and animal fat.

This study does not mean you can now eat a ton of butter and steak without worry, but you probably don’t need to feel guilty about eating some fat.

In terms of carbohydrates, the study did not distinguish between refined carbs and complex carbs, so further study is needed.

More from Dr. Mallika Marshall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch