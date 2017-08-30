Report: Cavs Reduce Trade Demands, Re-Engage Talks With Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — The Cavs and Celtics may have stalled in their efforts to complete the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade, but now it appears that they’re getting closer to making it happen.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday that the Cavs have re-engaged their discussions with the Celtics on a “solution” to the trade. While they are still reportedly seeking additional compensation to complete the deal, the Cavs are now reducing their demands from their original request of a young player like Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum.

The Celtics have already agreed to send Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Nets’ 2018 first-round pick for Irving. The Cavs are reportedly “determined” to convince the C’s to add their own first-round pick to the deal, if not “second-round considerations”.

Both teams need to submit their physicals for all players involved in the trade by 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and the final deadline to pass physicals is 10 a.m. on Thursday.

League sources told Wojnarowski that the Celtics believed Thomas’ injury concerns played “some” role in their decision to trade him, but that the Cavs valued the Nets’ first-round pick enough to allow the 28-year-old guard to be included in the deal.

The Cavs may ultimately pry an additional piece from the Celtics to make the trade official, but it certainly won’t be as significant an asset as they were hoping to get.