Scammers Are Pretending To Be The Powerball Winner On Social Media

CHICOPEE (CBS) – If you’re gotten a friend request from the Powerball winner on social media, don’t get your hopes up.

In fact, police are warning people to not let their guard down, either. The police department in Chicopee, home of $758.7 million Powerball winner Mavis Wanczyk, is alerting the community that fake accounts offering money are being created in her name.

“We are well aware of many fake accounts being created on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram stating they are Mavis Wanczyk and that following and answering private messages will result in you getting money,” police said. “PLEASE do not fall for these scams.”

It’s important not to give the scammers any personal information, the department stresses. They’re also encouraging people to report them as fake on social media.

One account under Wanczyk’s name on Instagram claims to be giving away $25,000 to one person every week starting on Sept. 3. A Facebook page using her name and picture has about 3,500 likes. A search of Twitter also reveals several Mavis Wanczyk accounts, some offering money.

Wanczyk has not said if she plans to give away any of her winnings.

mavis Scammers Are Pretending To Be The Powerball Winner On Social Media

Mavis Wanczyk. (WBZ-TV)

“I just want to sit back and relax,” Wanczyk said during her press conference. “I had a pipe dream, and my pipe dream has finally come true, I wanted to retire and it came early.”

