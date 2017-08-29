Concert In Boston For Patriots’ Opening Day Will Feature ‘Surprise Musical Guest’

BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots nation is gearing up for the kickoff of the 2017-2018 season, and to celebrate, the NFL is holding a free concert in Boston next week.
The concert is set for Thursday, Sept. 7 at noon at Christopher Columbus Park. The public is welcome and no tickets are needed, but it’s first-come, first-serve.
The NFL says the show will include appearances by “Patriots’ Legends” and “a live performance by a surprise musical guest.”
We’re not sure who that special guest could be, through Twitter wonders if Bill Belichick favorite Bon Jovi is a possibility.
Before the concert, there will be an 11 a.m. screening of “America’s Game” about the Patriots’ Super Bowl season. The park entrances will open up to the public at 10:30 a.m., and attendees are encouraged to use public transportation.