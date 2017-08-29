NightSide – Potential Tolls for Logan Airport Access

BOSTON (CBS) – For the tens of thousands of people driving daily to Logan Airport to either drop off or pick up someone, there may fees to pay down the road in order to do just that. Massport is studying and reviewing the ramifications of imposing a fee to drivers in order to assuage traffic. Currently, Massport is planning to add five thousand parking spaces to Logan, but members from the Conservation Law Foundation say that won’t solve the traffic problem. Do you think drivers should be charged these access fees?