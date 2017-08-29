WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
NightSide – Football Coach Loses Job for Praying

By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – Joe Kennedy, a former Washington state high school football coach who took a knee at the 50-yard line after games, was ruled by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals that he violated the constitution. The school stated that public employees can not publicly endorse religion. He was subsequently suspended and not rehired by the high school. Kennedy believes his First Amendment rights are violated and claims that he wasn’t imposing his religion onto others. Joining Dan to discuss this issue is Kennedy’s attorney, Jeremy Dys. Do you agree with the ruling or was Coach Kennedy within his rights?

