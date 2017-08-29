Report: Lions Make QB Matthew Stafford Highest-Paid Player In NFL History

BOSTON (CBS) — Just one season before he was set to hit free agency, Matthew Stafford received a new deal from the team that drafted him – and it’s a big one.

The Lions announced on Monday that they have agreed to a five-year extension with Stafford that will keep him in Detroit through the 2022 season, when he will be 34 years old. The team has not officially disclosed the terms of Stafford’s deal, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that it will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein later reported that Stafford will earn an average annual value of $27 million. Schefter added on Monday that the deal includes a $50 million signing bonus and $92 million guaranteed, both NFL records.

Stafford’s market-setting contract could also have ramifications for the Patriots’ future financial decisions at quarterback. Tom Brady could get himself a raise if he wanted one, as he is on the books for just $14 million in 2017, followed by $22 million in 2018 and 2019. Jimmy Garoppolo, meanwhile, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2018.

Franchise tag numbers will also get a marked bump next offseason in the wake of the Stafford contract, so the Patriots would also have to spend more if they decided to go that route. Several other franchise QBs could become free agents or opt out of their current deals over the next two seasons, including the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, the Saints’ Drew Brees, the Falcons’ Matt Ryan, and the Redskins’ Kirk Cousins.

Stafford, the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, has thrown for 30,303 yards and 187 touchdowns with an 86.8 passer rating in 109 career games. He has already earned over $110 million in his eight-year career and will make $16.5 million in 2017 before the new deal kicks in.