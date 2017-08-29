Joel Osteen: Houston Megachurch To Shelter People If Needed

HOUSTON (CBS/AP) — Televangelist Joel Osteen says his Houston megachurch has “never” closed its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city.

Osteen has faced criticism for not opening his massive Lakewood Church as a storm shelter. In a statement to CBS News, Osteen said “we have never closed our doors” and that the church will “continue to be a distribution center for those in need.”

Critics are slamming @JoelOsteen for his church's response to #Harvey. Many accuse him of closing the church's doors to flood victims. pic.twitter.com/IFJPW57Jrz — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 29, 2017

Osteen added that his church will be prepared to shelter people once other shelters in the city reach capacity.

The 16,000-seat former arena served as the home of the NBA’s Houston Rockets from 1975 to 2003.

Osteen’s comment stands in contrast to a church Facebook post and a since-deleted Instagram remark by Lakewood associate pastor John Gray, who said flooded highways had made the church inaccessible. A spokeswoman for Osteen didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

