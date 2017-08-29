Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Boston

Hispanic Heritage Month is unusual in that it begins in mid-September and ends in mid-October. A transitional time that begins as summer ends and concludes as fall begins, Hispanic Heritage is more than a bridge between seasons. It is bridge between cultures, as it seeks to inform and welcome the rest of America to get to know and to celebrate what it means to be Hispanic, and to appreciate how that culture has enriched the nation. At least one in ten residents of Massachusetts are of Hispanic origin, and here are just five of the ways during Hispanic Heritage Month to get to know and celebrate their cultural roots.

www.sociedadlatina.org Sociedad LatinaOne Brigham Circle1620 Tremont St.Boston, MA 02120(617) 442-4299 Date: Thursday, Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sociedad Latina is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people of Hispanic origin become acclimated, find work and break the cycle of poverty that has trapped many of Boston’s residents. It is also reminds them to celebrate their Hispanic heritage and culture, and in Hispanic Heritage Month, to share their pride and joy with the rest of Boston. The organization helps kickoff that celebration with an annual evening arts festival that this year includes a youth talent show, a concert by students from Boston’s famed Berklee College of Music and a performance by Matthew Sanchez y su Orquesta (Matthew Sanchez and his Orchestra). The Massachusetts-born Sanchez is a popular salsa singer, and he and his musicians will share their love of salsa with those who attend the annual Viva Nuestra Cultura event, held this year in Brigham Circle on Tremont Street.



Spain is the birthplace of all things Hispanic, including not only its people and their culture, but also their music and their food – and the wine that makes it all the more enjoyable. Toro in the South End is one of Boston's finest Hispanic restaurants, and its selection of tapas (hot or cold, allow a couple or a table of diners to enjoy a true taste of Spain.



Daniela Rivera: The Andes Inverted Exhibit

www.mfa.org Daniela Rivera: The Andes Inverted ExhibitMuseum of Fine Arts465 Huntington Ave.Boston, MA 02115(617) 267-9300 The Museum of Fine Arts routinely features the great artists of Spain and the nations that once formed part of its vast empire. This year it is presenting an exhibition of the works of the noted Chilean artist Daniela Rivera. The show centers around her works celebrating the miners who dig for copper at her country’s massive Chuquicamata Mine, and includes materials, sounds and images from the mine.



Tropical Cafe

www.tropicalcafeonline.com Tropical Cafe85 Hollis St.Framingham, MA 01702 Date: Sunday, Oct.15, 2017 at 7 p.m. Although Brazilians are not Hispanic, they are Latino, and on the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month the Tropical Cafe in Framingham will host one of Brazil’s best-known singers, Alecu Valenca. Nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2014 for his album “Amigo da Arte,” Valenca is a lawyer-turned singer who is also a poet, composer, film maker and author. The multi-talented Renaissance man will perform two shows at the cafe, on October 15 and again on the following night. Tickets are available in advance.



Boston Public Library

Each year the Boston Public Library marks Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring and highlighting new, important and signature books in its collection that relate to Hispanic and Latino life, culture and history. Although the central library is on Boylston Street, the Boston Public Library has 24 neighborhood branches, each of them staffed with helpful and knowledgeable professionals who can help direct readers to books, periodicals, videos and other works that make it onto its Latino Life Index. There is also an online catalog and a printable brochure to help inquiring minds navigate the many resources of the Boston Public Library, particularly those it has mobilized to mark this and previous years Hispanic Heritage Month.

