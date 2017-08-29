Boston Gathers Aid For Texas As ‘Help For Houston’ Drive Begins

BOSTON (CBS) — Donation boxes are going up across the city Tuesday so Bostonians can send relief to those who lost everything in the flooding after Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Mayor Marty Walsh’s ‘Help For Houston’ drive will last from Tuesday to Thursday.

Volunteers will collect new clothes, blankets, toiletries, diapers, baby formula, and non-perishable food at several locations:

City Hall (3rd floor lobby and 5th floor Mayor’s Office lobby)

1010 Massachusetts Ave (5th floor)

Bolling Building (1st floor lobby)

26 Court Street (1st floor lobby)

Boston Centers for Youth and Families sites

“As we have done in other emergencies and which has been done for us, Boston will step up and help through the darkest hours,” Mayor Walsh said in a statement Monday. “I’ve made it clear to the Mayor of Houston that Boston is here for them. Let’s come together as a city, contribute in any way we can, and show Houston that they have Boston’s full support.”

Massachusetts is one of a dozen states responding to the need for help in Texas–and on Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner specifically called out Mayor Walsh, thanking him for the aid he had already sent.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports