US Marshals Looking For Heavily-Tattooed Escaped Fugitive

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (CBS) — The US Marshals’ New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a fugitive who escaped from a halfway house.

Luckily, that fugitive shouldn’t be too difficult to recognize.

Eric Judkins, 42, has extensive tattoos covering his face, head, neck, chest, arms, and hands.

He’s described as a white male, 5’10” and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head.

US Marshals say he has a history of violence, and warned the public not to approach him.

They said Judkins didn’t return to the Hampshire House Half-Way House in Manchester, where he was serving a 27-month sentence for assaulting a fellow inmate, Monday night.

The assault on the inmate that led him to the halfway house happened while he was serving a 210-month sentence for a 1999 New Hampshire bank robbery.

Marshals said Judkins has friends, family, and associates in Manchester and Nashua, and sought to remind them that assisting Judkins would be a crime.

“As always, we encourage fugitives to do the right thing and surrender,” they said in a statement Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Judkins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the US Marshals.