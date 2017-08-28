HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Truck Fire Shuts Down Mass Pike Connector Tunnel

BOSTON (CBS) — A truck fire closed the Eastbound side of the Mass Pike Connector Tunnel Monday afternoon, severely impacting travel to Logan Airport.

“Due to a reported truck fire and First Responders on the scene, the I-90 eastbound connector tunnel is closed in Boston,” MassDOT said in a statement.

The Boston Fire Department responded to the tunnel around 12:50 p.m. They said nobody was injured in the fire.

They said they planned to tow the truck out of the tunnel, then empty and extinguish its contents.

Smoke could be seen coming from the vents leading from the tunnel.

Massachusetts State Police said the truck was fully engulfed in flames, prompting them to close all lanes leading to the tunnel’s Eastbound side.

The tunnel’s Westbound side was also briefly closed because of heavy smoke conditions, but was reopened shortly after.

Boston Fire crews used saws to open the back of the truck and get to the fire, which they said was coming from where the trash was stored.

The cause of the fire wasn’t yet known.

