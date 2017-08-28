Truck Fire Shuts Down Mass Pike Connector Tunnel

BOSTON (CBS) — A truck fire closed the Eastbound side of the Mass Pike Connector Tunnel Monday afternoon, severely impacting travel to Logan Airport.

“Due to a reported truck fire and First Responders on the scene, the I-90 eastbound connector tunnel is closed in Boston,” MassDOT said in a statement.

The Boston Fire Department responded to the tunnel around 12:50 p.m. They said nobody was injured in the fire.

They said they planned to tow the truck out of the tunnel, then empty and extinguish its contents.

I-90 east connector tunnel closed due to truck fire @MassDOT camera shows First Responders-active scene. Airport inbound travel impacted pic.twitter.com/tDEtqcwhcp — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) August 28, 2017

Smoke could be seen coming from the vents leading from the tunnel.

Massachusetts State Police said the truck was fully engulfed in flames, prompting them to close all lanes leading to the tunnel’s Eastbound side.

The tunnel’s Westbound side was also briefly closed because of heavy smoke conditions, but was reopened shortly after.

Great vent system in tunnel. Monitoring air quality and CO readings negative. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017

Boston Fire crews used saws to open the back of the truck and get to the fire, which they said was coming from where the trash was stored.

Still working to open up back of truck . Ongoing pic.twitter.com/ktDX75JT99 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017

The cause of the fire wasn’t yet known.