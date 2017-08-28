Report: Celtics Working Out Free-Agent Center Thomas Robinson

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics could use some frontcourt help on their bench ahead of the 2017-18 season. They are reportedly taking a look at free-agent big man Thomas Robinson to help fill that void.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who has been at the forefront of the reporting on the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade, tweeted on Monday that Robinson is working out at the Celtics’ team facility in hopes of securing one of their final roster spots. The 25-year-old Robinson played 48 games for the Lakers in 2016-17, averaging 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game.

The Celtics currently have only three big men capable of playing center on their roster: Al Horford, Aron Baynes, and European free agent Daniel Theis.

Despite being a serviceable big man during his five-year NBA career, Robinson has so far failed to live up to his draft status. The Kings made him the fifth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, one pick before the Trail Blazers selected two-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard. He’s now played for six different teams in five seasons, never averaging more than 18.5 minutes per game in a season.

For a Celtics team that will be in need of defense and rebounding off the bench, Robinson could represent a solid addition if he played to his full potential.