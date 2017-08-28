WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Report: Celtics Working Out Free-Agent Center Thomas Robinson

Filed Under: Boston Celtics, NBA, Sports News, thomas robinson

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics could use some frontcourt help on their bench ahead of the 2017-18 season. They are reportedly taking a look at free-agent big man Thomas Robinson to help fill that void.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who has been at the forefront of the reporting on the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade, tweeted on Monday that Robinson is working out at the Celtics’ team facility in hopes of securing one of their final roster spots. The 25-year-old Robinson played 48 games for the Lakers in 2016-17, averaging 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game.

The Celtics currently have only three big men capable of playing center on their roster: Al Horford, Aron Baynes, and European free agent Daniel Theis.

Despite being a serviceable big man during his five-year NBA career, Robinson has so far failed to live up to his draft status. The Kings made him the fifth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, one pick before the Trail Blazers selected two-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard. He’s now played for six different teams in five seasons, never averaging more than 18.5 minutes per game in a season.

For a Celtics team that will be in need of defense and rebounding off the bench, Robinson could represent a solid addition if he played to his full potential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch