Million-Dollar Powerball Winners In Massachusetts Come Forward

BRAINTREE (CBS) – They may not have won the biggest prize, but two Bay State residents have come forward to claim a chunk of last week’s record-setting Powerball jackpot.
Rosanne Grady of Watertown and Elsie Campbell Beckford of Dorchester each won $1 million by matching five numbers, which they selected themselves.
Beckford bought her ticket at Sandy’s Variety in Dorchester, while Grady picked hers up at Handy Variety in Watertown.
Massachusetts Lottery officials initially announced that the $758.7 million ticket had been sold at Handy Variety before realizing it had actually been sold in Chicopee.
Both Sandy’s Variety and Handy Variety will get a $10,000 bonus.
Last week, Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee stepped forward to claim the $758.7 million prize, the largest jackpot won on a single ticket in United States lottery history.