HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Millis Police Warn Residents After Bear Sighting

Filed Under: Ashland, Ashland Police, Bear, Black Bear, Millis, Millis Police

MILLIS (CBS) — Police are warning the public after a black bear was captured on a trail camera over the weekend.

bear1 Millis Police Warn Residents After Bear Sighting

A black bear spotted in Millis. (Bob Quinzani)

The Millis Police Department said the bear was spotted near an old landfill on Island Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.

bear2 Millis Police Warn Residents After Bear Sighting

A black bear spotted in Millis. (Bob Quinzani)

“The bear has more than likely been in the area, and only because of the trail cam are we seeing it,” they said.

A bear was also spotted on a trail camera last week in nearby Ashland.

“Please remove bird feeders and any trash that will attract the bear into your yard and check before letting dogs out loose fenced or not,” Ashland Police warned.

Millis Police warned area residents to keep their dogs leashed and safe, and both Ashland and Millis Police warned not to approach it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch