Millis Police Warn Residents After Bear Sighting

MILLIS (CBS) — Police are warning the public after a black bear was captured on a trail camera over the weekend.
The Millis Police Department said the bear was spotted near an old landfill on Island Road around 2 a.m. Sunday.
“The bear has more than likely been in the area, and only because of the trail cam are we seeing it,” they said.
A bear was also spotted on a trail camera last week in nearby Ashland.
“Please remove bird feeders and any trash that will attract the bear into your yard and check before letting dogs out loose fenced or not,” Ashland Police warned.
Millis Police warned area residents to keep their dogs leashed and safe, and both Ashland and Millis Police warned not to approach it.