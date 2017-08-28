HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Proposal Would Charge Drivers For Logan Airport Pickups, Dropoffs

Filed Under: Carl Stevens, Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) — Massport is considering charging drivers who come to Logan Airport to drop off or pick up people at terminals.

It’s a proposal from the Conservation Law Foundation. Foundation vice president Rafael Mares tells WBZ NewsRadio it could reduce congestion and air pollution created in part by exhaust from cars idling at the terminals.

Massport agreed to study the proposal. In return, the foundation will not oppose the airport’s plan for a new parking garage.

“It would be much better for people either to take some kind of form of public transportation. . . that includes Logan Express and the MBTA,” Mares said. “Or it would even be better to park rather than be dropped off and picked up.”

logan airport Proposal Would Charge Drivers For Logan Airport Pickups, Dropoffs

Logan Airport (Photo credit: C.J. Gunther/AFP/Getty Images)

He says this kind of tolling system is in place at the airport in Dallas-Fort Worth and a number of airports in Europe.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch