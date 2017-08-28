Proposal Would Charge Drivers For Logan Airport Pickups, Dropoffs

BOSTON (CBS) — Massport is considering charging drivers who come to Logan Airport to drop off or pick up people at terminals.

It’s a proposal from the Conservation Law Foundation. Foundation vice president Rafael Mares tells WBZ NewsRadio it could reduce congestion and air pollution created in part by exhaust from cars idling at the terminals.

Massport agreed to study the proposal. In return, the foundation will not oppose the airport’s plan for a new parking garage.

“It would be much better for people either to take some kind of form of public transportation. . . that includes Logan Express and the MBTA,” Mares said. “Or it would even be better to park rather than be dropped off and picked up.”

He says this kind of tolling system is in place at the airport in Dallas-Fort Worth and a number of airports in Europe.