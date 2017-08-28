WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

Beyond The Forecast: Southeastern Mass Could See Glancing Blow From Irma

By Eric Fisher
Filed Under: Beyond The Forecast, Eric Fisher, Irma, Tropical Storm, weather

BOSTON (CBS) — While Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter Texas and Louisiana, it is hard to believe, but the atmosphere has the energy to develop another tropical system just a few hundred miles away.

Right now, a disturbance swirling off the South Carolina Coast is organizing and will likely become Tropical Storm Irma by Tuesday morning. Irma will pale in comparison to Harvey in size and effects on the U.S.–however, it does bear watching as it strengthens and begins to accelerate off to the north and east in the next few days.

The current projected track brings the center of Irma just a few hundred miles southeast of Cape Cod and the Islands Wednesday morning. While there is some room for slight track adjustment, rest assured Irma will not make any dramatic left-hand turns and head for Southern New England. Therefore, effects from Irma will be more of a “glancing blow” or “fringe” and mainly be focused over Southeastern Massachusetts, especially Cape Cod and the Islands.

TIMELINE:

irma effects Beyond The Forecast: Southeastern Mass Could See Glancing Blow From Irma

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Tuesday: High clouds stream in from the south, well in advance of Irma’s closest pass. Clouds thicken during the day and temps remain cooler than normal due to the lack of sunshine. Winds remain light and seas relatively calm.

Wednesday: Irma makes its closest pass Wednesday morning, likely about 200 miles southeast of Nantucket. Most of Southern New England is well within the cloud shield. Some of the outermost rain bands may reach as far back as the Outer Cape and Nantucket, however rain totals should remain fairly low. East-northeast winds will peak in the morning, then shift to north-northwest by evening on Wednesday. Seas will be very rough and the rip current risk will be very high. Wednesday will be a cool day with highs only in the 60s.

Thursday: Irma is long gone, zipping east of Nova Scotia. Seas will slowly calm down and winds will be light. The sunshine returns and temperatures actually spike into the 80s!

WINDS:

irma wind gust forecast Beyond The Forecast: Southeastern Mass Could See Glancing Blow From Irma

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Nantucket and the Outer Cape have the greatest potential for significant wind gusts from Irma. Easterly winds 35-45mph are possible in those locations in far Southeastern Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Gusts of 25-35 mph are possible farther west near the Canal and along the South Coast and South Shore.

Little if any wind damage is expected.

SEAS:

irma wave heights Beyond The Forecast: Southeastern Mass Could See Glancing Blow From Irma

(WBZ-TV graphic)

Waters southeast of Nantucket will build quickly Wednesday with 10-15 foot swells. Closer to the Coastline, along the beaches of Nantucket and the Outer Cape, 5-10-foot waves are possible. Significant rip current risk Wednesday. Tides are not astronomically high, so no coastal flooding expected.

As always, stay tuned to CBSBoston.com and WBZ-TV for updated forecasts on Irma.

More from Eric Fisher
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch