Houston Mayor Thanks Marty Walsh For Aid In Wake Of Harvey Flooding Disaster

BOSTON (CBS) — At a press conference Monday morning, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner thanked Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for sending aid to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“I want to thank Mayor Martin Walsh out of Boston, because he’s sending down some high-water rescue equipment and vehicles, and I thank him for that,” Mayor Turner said. “He’s also providing clothes and other things that are needed for people in our shelters, I thank him for that, as well as some additional assistance that’s coming from the other mayors as well.”

More: Harvey Flooding Disaster: How You Can Help

He was referring in part to Massachusetts Task Force 1, a search and rescue team based in Beverly.

MA-TF1 was activated with a water rescue package to support efforts in Texas after Hurricane Harvey's landfall. pic.twitter.com/s6xxFfUKAN — MA-TF1 (@MassTaskforce1) August 28, 2017

The FEMA search team of sixteen members was ordered to mobilize Sunday and left early in the evening.

Please keep the people of Texas and Louisiana, and the many volunteers including @MassTaskforce1, in your thoughts & prayers. https://t.co/wHwwdmq85A — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) August 28, 2017

The group, made up of mostly volunteers, was equipped with flat-bottomed boats and a few inflatables. More members may be on the way soon.

The Red Cross was among the groups mobilizing to help. Volunteer Mark Cook of Middleton told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler he was leaving on his seventh deployment.

“I’m just an average Joe, I just want to help,” he said.

He was boarding a flight from Logan Airport Monday morning to help people displaced by the historic flooding.

“My deployment is about two weeks,” he said. “I hope to help as many people as I can. There’s a lot of devastation down there.”

He’ll help supervise a shelter in San Antonio where a growing number of people are turning for a place to sleep and for food to eat.

May everyone down in #Houston & the gulf stay safe, and continue looking out for one other. Sending thoughts & prayers from #Boston. #Harvey — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) August 27, 2017

Twenty other Red Cross volunteers from Massachusetts, along with a Red Cross emergency vehicle, were also on their way to help in Texas Monday.

In addition, 18 members of the Coast Guard were sent from Cape Cod to Houston to help with water rescues–along with two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and a HC-144 Ocean Sentry plane.