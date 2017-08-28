Keller @ Large: Misery Loves Company

BOSTON (CBS) – During an out-of-town trip to visit family this weekend, I finally got around to reading “Shattered,” the best-selling book about Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president.

What a disaster.

The candidate and her campaign were stuck in a classic power bubble of their own design, clueless about how voters were reacting to it, hopelessly arrogant about their ignorance.

And when some of the people who might have pierced that bubble tried to tell Hillary and the campaign brass the truth about what was going on, they didn’t listen.

This is a classic blueprint for organizational failure, one which, in light of the lingering whining of the candidate and her sycophants about everything from Russian hacking to Donald Trump’s debate-stage stalking, they still don’t quite seem to get it.

But amazingly, given his front-row seat for Hillary’s meltdown and his own long track record of organizational failure, the president doesn’t seem to get that the same thing is happening to him.

Mr. Trump’s arrogant refusal to recognize and correct his own failures of judgment and conduct have brought him some of the worst job-approval numbers of any early presidency, which continue to erode.

And some of his closest aides are trying to tell him to cut it out. When your hand-picked Secretary of State says on national TV that you don’t speak for the nation’s values, that’s a warning sign only a fool would ignore.

Does our president want to wise up and turn this mess around or play the fool?

If it’s the latter, Clinton’s well-earned misery may soon have company.