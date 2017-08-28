‘Hillary Clinton Live’ Is Coming To Boston This Fall

HARVEY FLOODING DISASTER: Tracking MapsCBS Dallas Coverage | Watch CBS News Live | How You Can Help

BOSTON (CBS) – Hillary Clinton is embarking on a nationwide book tour this fall and has just announced she’ll be making a stop in Boston.

The “Hillary Clinton Live” event is set for Nov. 28 at the Boston Opera House.

Clinton’s book about her stunning loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race is called “What Happened” and goes on sale Sept. 12. In an excerpt released last week, she said her “skin crawled” as Trump hovered behind her during a debate.

Hillary Clinton. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Children’s Health Fund)

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I’m letting my guard down,” Clinton says on her book tour website.

Tickets for the Boston date go on sale Sept. 6, but you can register for presale here.

