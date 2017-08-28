WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Drinking More Coffee Lowers Risk Of Death, Study Says

Filed Under: Chris Melore, Coffee, talkers

CBS Local — Not sure if you should splurge on an extra cup of coffee in the morning? A new study says having an extra cup isn’t just a good idea, but may be healthy for you too. Researchers in Spain say consuming more coffee has been connected to a lower risk of death from illnesses like heart disease, cancer, stroke, diabetes, and kidney disease.

“Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages around the world,” said Dr. Adela Navarro. A cardiologist in Pamplona, Spain added,“previous studies have suggested that drinking coffee might be inversely associated with all-cause mortality but this has not been investigated in a Mediterranean country.”

The Hospital de Navarra’s study followed nearly 20,000 Spaniards over a 10-year period. Researchers found that people who drank at least four cups of coffee a day had a 64 percent lower chance of dying from disease than subjects who never had a single cup. Coffee drinkers who were 45 or older lowered their risk of death by 30 percent.

drinking coffee Drinking More Coffee Lowers Risk Of Death, Study Says

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

“Our findings suggest that drinking four cups of coffee each day can be part of a healthy diet in healthy people,” Dr. Navarro said. The news is great for Americans who average just under three cups of coffee a day, according to a 2015 survey.

