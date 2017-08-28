Report: Cavs Want Jayson Tatum Or Jaylen Brown Added To Kyrie Irving Trade

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics and Cavs hit a major snag in their trade over the weekend, as Cleveland is concerned about the condition of Isaiah Thomas’ hip. The Cavs are seeking an additional asset in order to finalize their trade of Kyrie Irving to the Celtics for a package including Isaiah – and they are reportedly aiming very high.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on Sunday that the Cavs are likely going to ask the Celtics to add one of their prized prospects to the Irving trade: 2017 third overall pick Jayson Tatum or 2016 No. 3 pick Jaylen Brown. The Vertical’s Chris Mannix, however, tweeted on Saturday that the Celtics believe they were “completely transparent” about Isaiah’s hip injury and would “strongly resist” any additional compensation to the deal.

Wojnarowski added that the Celtics adding either of those players to the trade is “very unlikely” and it’s much more probable that they would take from their “war chest” of draft picks.

In addition to their own first-round picks for the next four years, the Celtics also possess several first-rounders from other teams. They currently hold the Lakers’ 2018 first-round pick, which if it does not land from 2-5 would turn into the higher first-round pick between the Kings and 76ers in 2019.

The Celtics also have the Grizzlies’ 2019 first-rounder, which if it landed in the top-8 would be pushed back to 2020, where it is protected against the top-6. If the Grizzlies pick is pushed to 2021, it would be unprotected. The C’s additionally possess the Clippers’ 2019 first-round pick, which is lottery-protected.