Man Shot In Worcester Barber Shop

WORCESTER (CBS) — Police are searching for a man they say shot another man during a robbery inside a Worcester barber shop.

The shooting happened around 2:44 p.m. Saturday at the Upper Cuts Barber Shop on West Boylston Street.

Worcester Police said the victim, a 33-year-old man, told them a man came into the shop and demanded money from him and a customer at gunpoint. The customer ran out.

The barbershop employee gave the gunman some money and tried to run out of the store, but was shot. He said the suspect fled toward Gold Star Boulevard.

Police found the victim inside the shop, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his “lower extremities”–but conscious and alert.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

The man police are looking for is wearing all black clothing and had his face covered. They said he was black or Hispanic.

Since there’s very little for them to go on, they’re asking the public to contact them with any information.