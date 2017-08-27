Teen Recovering After Being Shot In The Face, Police Say

Beverly Police, Frates Family Host Ice Bucket ChallengeIn honor of the bill and to help raise awareness, dozens of police, EMTs, and firefighters came to Lynch Park to do the challenge with the Frates family.

Teen Recovering After Being Shot In The Face, Police SayAccording to officials, the 17-year-old was in Adventure Park when he was approached by another man who shot him unprovoked.

Gov. Baker: Massachusetts Should Be Model For Opioid FightGov. Charlie Baker, who sits on the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, says he believes some of what Massachusetts has done to combat opioids should become the national model.

Keller @ Large: NAACP Boston Branch Head On Boston Free Speech RallyThe NAACP Boston Chapter President Tanisha Sullivan talked to WBZ political analyst Jon Keller about last weekend's rally and massive counter-protest.