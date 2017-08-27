Teen Recovering After Being Shot In The Face, Police Say

MANCHESTER N.H. (CBS) — A teenager in Manchester is recovering after he was shot in the face while sitting on a park bench, police said.
According to officials, the 17-year-old boy was in Adventure Park around midnight on Saturday when he was approached by another man who shot him unprovoked.
A shell casing was found in the area on Pine Street and a witness was able to provide a description of a yellow car that fled the scene. Police said they were able to find the car on Main Street and discovered blood and ballistic evidence inside it.
Officials said they are continuing to investigate and have not made any arrests yet.
The victim was transferred to Dartmouth Hospital for further treatment and possible surgery.
Police are asking anyone with information to call the Manchester Police Department Detective Division at (603) 668-8711 or the Manchester Crimeline at (603) 624-4040.