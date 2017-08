Keller @ Large: NAACP Boston Branch Head On Boston Free Speech RallyThe NAACP Boston Chapter President Tanisha Sullivan talked to WBZ political analyst Jon Keller about last weekend's rally and massive counter-protest.

First Amendment Activists Protest Restrictions At Boston Free Speech RallyThe New England First Amendment Coalition says the restrictions unreasonably interfered with the right of journalists to cover a story of public interest.

Man Shot In Worcester Barber ShopThe shooting happened around 2:44 p.m. Saturday at the Upper Cuts Barber Shop on West Boylston Street.

In Massachusetts, Lobbyists Outnumber Lawmakers 7-1In 2016, there were about 1,550 individuals who reported working, at least in part, as lobbyists. That is more than seven lobbyists for each of the 200 state senators and representatives on Beacon Hill.