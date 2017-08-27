Beverly Police, Frates Family Host Ice Bucket Challenge

BOSTON (CBS) — The Beverly Police Department and the family of Pete Frates gathered a few dozen people to take part in the Ice Bucket Challenge Sunday morning, raising awareness that the disease still needs to be fought three years after the viral challenge began.

The 32-year-old Frates is still fighting for his life after being diagnosed with ALS back in 2012.

Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill proclaiming the first week in August as Ice Bucket Challenge Week.

“It’s great to help out a family that’s from our home town and great cause to support and we are happy to our part,” Beverly police officer Blair Nickerson.

In honor of the bill and to help raise awareness, dozens of police, EMTs, and firefighters came to Lynch Park to do the challenge with the Frates family.

“Awareness leads to funding, leads to research and leads to the treatment which we are right on the doorstep of having, and it leads to the eventual cure,” Pete’s father John Frates said.

With smiles on their faces, they filled up their buckets with ice water and poured it on themselves in honor of Pete and all those suffering from ALS.

“It’s a beautiful day, we’re raising money, and hopefully we can cure this disease,” one Beverly Police officer said.

The Frates family says they are very thankful for all the love and support they have received.

“It lifts our spirits because the disease is a very difficult and challenging disease, but thanks to the governor but thanks to all these people who come out to support us and thanks to everybody who has ever donated for ALS research,” John Frates said.

Since the ice bucket challenge began Pete Frates has helped raise more than$250 million dollars for ALS research.

The Fates family is also reaching out for the public’s to help defray costs of medical bills for the Pete Frates.