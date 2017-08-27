First Amendment Activists Protest Restrictions At Boston Free Speech Rally

BOSTON (AP) — Not everyone is happy with restrictions imposed during last weekend’s rally on the Boston Common.

During Saturday’s rally, a small group of conservative “free speech” activists were allowed to gather on a park bandstand. Boston police created a barrier to separate those participating in the rally from thousands of demonstrators who filled the common to protest racism and white supremacy.

Police also blocked reporters from approaching the bandstand to hear what those attending the rally were saying.

The New England First Amendment Coalition says those restrictions unreasonably interfered with the right of journalists to cover a story of public interest.

They say accommodations should have been made for close-up press coverage of the speakers as is usually done at public events.

City officials say they were trying to prevent violence.

